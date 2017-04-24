(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

UPDATED 2:05 p.m.: According to a release from the Gorham Police Department, the fatal accident victim was Donna Stevenson, 75, of Gorham. Stevenson was driving at a high rate of speed when her car traveled "straight through the roundabout" before going airborne.

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A fatal crash on Monday afternoon shut down sections of two major roadways in Gorham for nearly three hours.

The car involved went off an embankment near the roundabout connecting Route 114 (South Street) and Route 112 (Bernard P. Rines Highway), which is also known as the Gorham bypass.

It was a single-car crash, and the 75-year-old female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the car was traveling south on South Street and went across the roundabout and off the road on the other side into the wetlands.

South Street's closure was between Day and McLellan roads, while the bypass was closed from the scene of the crash to Narragansett Street.

The roadways were reopened just before 9 p.m.

