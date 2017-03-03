Fatal Snowmobile Crash in Carthage, Crash scene photo courtesy of the Maine Warden Service (Photo: WLBZ)

CARTHAGE, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—A Dixfield man was killed Friday afternoon in what game wardens say is Maine’s eighth fatal snowmobile crash of the year. Corporal John MacDonald with Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says, wardens and emergency medical personnel responded to the crash in the Franklin County town of Carthage.

He says, Thomas Henderson, 28, from Dixfield died from injuries sustained in this crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Another snowmobiler who drove upon the incident attempted life-saving efforts.

MacDonald says, speed, alcohol, and operator inexperience appear to be factors in this latest fatal crash. The incident occurred on a groomed club trail and was not on Maine’s ITS trail system.

He says, game wardens are urging snowmobilers to slow down and ride responsibly. With snow scarce across the remainder of New England, trails in Maine remain busy, especially in western and northern portions of the state. Some of this year’s fatal and serious injury crashes have involved both excessive speed and alcohol and could have been avoided.

Game wardens continue to patrol Maine trials and stop those who are operating recklessly and endangering others. Serious penalties and jail time can result from reckless and imprudent operation on Maine trails.

