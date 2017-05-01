Fatality identified from Old Town meth lab incident

Investigators identify Jeffrey Miller as the man who died after being caught in a meth lab explosion in Old Town

(NEWS CENTER) -- State authorities have identified the fatality from last week's meth lab incident. According to the State of Maine Medical Examiner's Office, Jeffrey Miller, 50, of Old Town.

According to Maine State Police Spokesperson Steve McCausland, Miller has a history with meth. As recently as April of 2016, Miller was sought by police after discovery of a methamphetamine lab on Hammond St. in Bangor.

Miller was discovered on Brunswick Street in Old Town. A total of four people have been arrested in relation to that case.

