Father shot kids with BB gun after they 'failed to do their chores': state police

HOLLIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State troopers on Friday arrested a man from Hollis, accused of shooting his 9- and 11-year-old kids with a BB gun after they "failed to do their chores."

James Pelletier, 46, of Hollis was charged with two felony counts: endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

According to state police, troopers and the state Health & Humans Services Department investigated a referral from Hollis Elementary School, claiming the two kids had been shot with a BB gun by their father, Pelletier.

While being interviewed by DHHS, the 11-year-old told officials that he and his brother "were shot because they failed to do their chores," state police said.

The father admitted to police that he shot the children, "not out of anger, but as a rite of passage to get their own BB guns and to know what it feels like getting hit so they won't shoot other people."

Police said both children were not wearing any protective gear at the time of the incident. The 9-year-old was shot in the upper thigh and the 11-year-old was shot in the right forearm.

Pelletier was taken to York County Jail and held without bail. He will be arraigned in court Monday.

