Feds providing up to $2.7M to renovate Maine veterans home

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King say Maine is going to benefit from up to $2.7 million for a renovation and expansion project at the Maine Veterans' Home facility in Bangor.

Republican Sen. Collins and independent Sen. King say the funding is coming from the federal Department of Veterans Affairs' State Home Construction Grant Program.

► Maine Veterans' Home breaks ground on $4M renovation, addition

The renovations at the Bangor facility are underway. The senators say the needed improvements will modernize the facility, give residents a more comfortable space to live and create a safe environment for employees.

► Senators call for more funding for state veterans' homes

The senators say the project involves renovating a 20,000-square-foot skilled nursing unit and adding 5,000 square feet to expand the 40-bed unit.

© 2017 Associated Press