Ferguson Murder Trial underway in Bangor

Thomas Ferguson on trial for murder

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One of two New York men charged in a 2015 Bangor shooting that left one person dead and another wounded is on trial for murder. Police say, Thomas Ferguson, of Brooklyn, New York shot and killed 38-year-old Robert Kennedy and wounded 42-year-old Barry Jenkins inside an apartment on Center Street on the day after Thanksgiving in 2015. Jenkins was shot six times but survived. The co-defendant who was allegedly with Ferguson, Robert Hansley, also of Brooklyn, has requested a jury trial and will be tried later. Jenkins testified as the trial began Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center that he wasn't sure which of the two men shot him but on Thursday, a Bangor Police officer who took the witness stand said that Jenkins told her in the ambulance that it was Thom Ferguson who shot him. The defense questioned Jenkins truthfulness, pointing out that he had multiple IDs with different birthdates. A judge, not a jury will decide this case.

