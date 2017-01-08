WLBZ
Fetch Me a Home 01-08-17

Addison Boroff, WCSH 9:29 AM. EST January 08, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --  Bridget is is a one-year-old German Shepherd and Pyrenees mix. She all caught up with her various shots. She is neutered and spayed.

She does well with cats and is mellow with other dogs.

If you're interested in adopting Bridget, there is an application process, and she can be found at Lucky Pup Rescue in Kennebunkport.

Also looking for a home this week is Bob (in front, with black nose) and Ava (in back, pink nose). They are a friendly, easy-going brother/sister pair, ideally together. They're friendly, mellow cats that love nothing more than attention from their people and a warm place to nap. They can be found at the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk.

 
If your looking for a senior pet, then meet Lilli. She is 12-years-young who loves her people.  Lilli is also very vocal, and will tell you all about her day and what she's been up to.
If you are interested, then you can meet Lilli at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook.
 

If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: there's: The ArkNew Hampshire SPCAKennebec Humane SocietyCoastal Aroostook Humane Society,  PAWS,  SPCA of Hancock CountyCocheco Valley Humane SocietyAnimal Refuge League of Greater PortlandLucky Pup Rescue. and Hart of Maine.

