Fetch ME a Home: 1/1/17

Find Cannoli the cat at HART of Maine. (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Cannoli is a three-year-old black cat with a very sweet and calm personality. He likes to cuddle and purr and is very social with any human. Cannoli also gets along well with other cats.

This little guy recently got over a cold, and is ready to go home with his new forever family. Find Cannoli at HART of Maine!

If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: there's: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue.

