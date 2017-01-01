Fetch ME a Home: 1/1/17

WLBZ
PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Cannoli is a three-year-old black cat with a very sweet and calm personality. He likes to cuddle and purr and is very social with any human. Cannoli also gets along well with other cats. 

This little guy recently got over a cold, and is ready to go home with his new forever family. Find Cannoli at HART of Maine!

