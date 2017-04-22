Fetch ME a Home: April 22nd, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- On this week's Fetch ME a Home segment, Pamela, Lavender, and some of their other rescue chinchilla friends are waiting to be adopted from the Maine Chinchilla Shelter!
Chinchillas are unique pets who do well in small, dry, cool spaces. They have the thickest fur of any mammal and need to be kept under temperatures of no higher than 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Chinchillas form a loving and close bond with their humans if they are given the proper care.
For more on how to care for chinchillas or to adopt a rescue chinchilla, visit the Maine Chinchilla Shelter!
