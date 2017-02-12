Fetch ME a Home February 12, 2017

Piere the cat (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Fetch ME a Home pet of the day is Piere! This two and a half year old orange striped male is a lovable lap cat with a playful side. He is a bit of a diva and wants to be the the star of his own show, so he would do best as the only cat in a household. Piere is healthy, fixed and up to date on all his shots, and is ready to go home with you!

If you are interested in adopting Piere, you can find him at HART of Maine.

You can watch Fetch ME A Home every Sunday morning on NEWS CENTER's Weekend Morning Report. And if you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these animal shelters near you: there's The Ark, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, Kennebec Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, SPCA of Hancock County, PAWS, Animal Welfare Society, New Hampshire SPCA, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, HART, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, Lucky Pup Rescue, Mainely Rat Rescue, and Animal Welfare Society.

(© 2017 WCSH)