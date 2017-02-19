Fetch ME a Home: February 19th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- NEWS CENTER's Fetch ME a Home pet of the week is Brady! He is an estimated 11-year-old possible poodle mix. This senior dog is relaxed and happy and loves to sit on his human's lap and be pet. Brady does well with other dogs and if you would like to test him with your children and pets, you can bring your whole family to the shelter to meet him. Adopt Brady at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, The Maine Chinchilla Shelter.

