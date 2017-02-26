Fetch ME a Home: February 26, 2017

Beckett from Lucky Pup Rescue (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Our Fetch ME a Home pet of the week is Beckett! This eight-year-old lab, husky mix was surrendered when his elderly owner could no longer take care of him. Now, he's looking for his forever home, maybe it's with you!

Beckett has been around cats and other dogs, but it would be best to test him out with your current furry family member. This dog loves to play, but he also loves to relax and snuggle on the couch with his human. Giving and getting affection is his favorite thing!

If you are interested in making Beckett a part of your family, you can find him through Lucky Pup Rescue!

