Fetch ME a Home: March 11th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home pet is Bella from Coastal Humane Society in Brunswick, Maine!

Bella is three-year-old mastiff, pitbull mix who has spent the majority of her life in a puppy mill forced to bare litter after litter of puppies. Now, Bella is ready to find a home that will love her for the cuddly and affectionate dog that she is.

If you would like to meet Bella, Coastal Humane Society opens at noon on Saturday.

If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: there's: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Chinchilla Shelter of Maine.

