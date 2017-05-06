Fetch ME a Home: May 6th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Meet Duke and Diego! These two dachshund-mix puppies are only three-months-old and looking for their loving forever homes!

These boys, along with their sister, will be available for adoption through Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland at Petco in South Portland on Saturday starting at 10am.

Duke and Diego are full of energy and love to play, as well as give and get attention from people. ARLGP reminds interested adopters that puppies are a lot of work, but if you have the time and will power, you can raise a happy, healthy new member of your family.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Chinchilla Shelter of Maine.

© 2017 WCSH-TV