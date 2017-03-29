SOUTH PORTLAND, ME - NOVEMBER 16: Long Creek Youth Development Center. (Photo by Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2016 Portland Press Herald)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A legislative committee is opposing a plan to eliminate 11 educational positions at the state's youth correctional facility.

Several current and retired teachers told legislators the plan would harm young people with high rates of mental health and substance abuse issues.

The Department of Corrections plan would have saved $1 million a year by eliminating 10 teachers and an assistant principal at Long Creek Youth Development Center.

A legislative committee voted to retain the positions and fund three mental health specialists at Long Creek.

In the past week, the facility's administrator Jeffrey Merrill has resigned amid a now-closed investigation that the department has declined to discuss.

The facility is weathering a recent escape attempt during a camping trip and concerns over residents' acute mental health needs and suicide prevention policies.

