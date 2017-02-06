Final El Faro hearing to begin Monday

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (NEWS CENTER) -- The last Coast Guard hearing investigating the sinking of El Faro starts Monday in Jacksonville.

The El Faro sank during Hurricane Joaquin in October 2015 with 33 people on board, including four Mainers.

The hearing will look into additional parts of the Marine Board's investigation, including crew witnesses, company officials, Coast Guard officials and El Faro's data recorder.

NEWS CENTER's Chris Rose will be in Florida this week covering the hearings.

