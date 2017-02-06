Final investigative hearing into sinking of El Faro underway in Jacksonville

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NEWS CENTER) - Cooperation among the crew and fatigue of those mariners were the topics of questioning today in the third and final round of hearings into the sinking of the El Faro.

The ship sank off the Bahamas in October 2015 taking down all 33 crew members. Four of them were from Maine. Captain Michael Davidson, Michael Holland, Dylan Meklin and Danielle Randolph.

The session this morning began with the chief of the board offering his condolences to family members, then asking for a moment of silence in honor of the 33 crew members who were lost on the El Faro.

Raymond Thompson, a former chief mate of the El Faro, spent much of the day on the witness stand. He was asked about fatigue and whether the crew was well rested. Rockland’s Danielle Randolph’s name was mentioned several times during that round of questioning.

“Ms. Randolph, the second mate, talked about it to her family and friends, that she was always fatigue”, said board investigator Keith Fawcett.

A maritime expert tells us according to evidence he heard it was clear she was constantly fatigued.

“You look at Danielle Randolph’s records and she’s constantly in the Yellow, constantly in the fatigue zone. She’s having difficulty sleeping. She’s complaining to people, she’s always tired and having to take Z-quil and other things to help her sleep”, said Rod Sullivan, a maritime law attorney.

Thompson testified he saw no issues with fatigue while he was captain of the ship for short periods or during his time as Chief Mate under Captain Davidson. He told investigators several steps were taken to allow crew members to get proper rest.

“If there is an early call out for all hands, if you’re in the passage ways, keep your radio on low so you’re not waking up people who don’t need to be woken up and things of that nature sir", he testified.

The US Coast Guard also released its stability study of the El Faro on its final voyage. The report found among other things the El Faro operated with minimal stability margins, leaving little flexibility. You can view the full report here.

The chief of the board says this is last part of evidence gathering in the investigation. When the hearing concludes next week, the analysis of the evidence will begin, as investigators try to determine what led to the ship’s sinking.

