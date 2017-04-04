Fire at former Betty's Hilltop Restaurant in Ellsworth

Flames of fire

Ellsworth, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A fire at the former "Betty's Hilltop" Restaurant in Ellsworth closed a High Street at Kingsland Crossing early this morning.The street has since been re-opened.

The fire department says the building was under renovation and was in the process of being converted into a Chinese restaurant.

The call came in around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, and crews battled the blaze until after 2:30 a.m.

