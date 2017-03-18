Fire at former paper mill

BUCKSPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Firefighters in Bucksport said a fire that started at the former Verso Paper Mill on Saturday morning was part of a work-related accident.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out just before 9 AM.

The demolition crews were working on the second floor of the building and as they were cutting metal, sparks ignited the walls and the fire spread to the top floor.

No one was injured and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within thirty minutes.

The assistant fire chief said the biggest challenge was getting water to put out the fire.

“The only fire pump hydrant in the area was about 1500 ft away. Most of the fire hydrants at the mill have been closed off and shut down,” said Michael Denning.

Any damages from Saturday’s fire will not have an impact on the mill's demolition process which is expected to continue next week.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ