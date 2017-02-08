Fire damages closed shoe factory in Pittsfield

Fire crews respond to an abandoned shoe factory on Waverly Ave in Pittsfield (Photo: WLBZ)

PITTSFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Fire broke out at an abandoned shoe factory on Waverly Ave in Pittsfield late Wednesday afternoon. Captain Don Chute with the Pittsfield fire department says, the building is the old San Antonio Shoe building which closed down in 2008. The fire started on the first floor but spread quickly up to the second floor. Chute says, multiple towns assisted with the fire and they were able to know the fire down quickly. He said, "It was probably the time of the day. We just happen to have had firefighters around that were able to quickly respond." The fire Marshall's office was called in to help pin point the cause. Chute says, they are treating this suspicious fire because this was an abandoned building.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ