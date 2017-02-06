Greek restaurant in Westbrook significantly damaged by fire

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Fire significantly damaged a Greek restaurant on Bridgton Road in Westbrook Monday.
Officials on scene told NEWS CENTER the flames at Kozeta's started in the attic at around 1:15 p.m. and several surrounding fire departments responded.
The owners were able to escape safely.
A cause is still not known and the state fire marshal is assisting the investigation.
Bridgton Avenue was reopened within a couple of hours.
