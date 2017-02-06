Greek restaurant in Westbrook significantly damaged by fire

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Fire significantly damaged a Greek restaurant on Bridgton Road in Westbrook Monday.

Officials on scene told NEWS CENTER the flames at Kozeta's started in the attic at around 1:15 p.m. and several surrounding fire departments responded.

The owners were able to escape safely.

A cause is still not known and the state fire marshal is assisting the investigation.

Bridgton Avenue was reopened within a couple of hours.

