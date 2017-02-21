Fire destroys much of the U.S. post office in Winthrop

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WINTHROP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A fast-moving fire destroyed much of the US Post Office building in downtown Winthrop.

Fire officials believe the fire started small up in the eaves and had been going long before anyone noticed it. Workers inside first became alerted when a ceiling tile fell down and smoke came gushing through into the building. Winthrop Fire Chief Dan Brooks says the design of the building made it a tough fire to fight.

“There’s a lot of walls, locked doors and a lot of cubby holes and that’s what we’re trying to work our way through. There’s all those little cubby holes and the fact that the roof collapsed,” he said.

With no mail delivery on President’s Day, there were more letters and packages than usual inside.

“There’s some pretty large totes of mail and so forth that’s pretty much destroyed and there has to be a significant amount of that,” Brooks said.

» MOBILE USERS - CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY «

Postal inspectors are now assessing what packages and letters inside that building can be salvaged. Leaving customers wondering about when, and if, they’ll get what they’re waiting for.

“Well I was actually waiting for my tax return and I don’t know if I’m gonna get it today,” said customer Donnie Smith.

Postal officials have come up with contingency plans for mail delivery out of that office and for people who pick up their mail there.

Mail delivery won’t be affected by the fire. Carriers will work out of the Augusta office. For the more than 500 people who have PO boxes in Winthrop, they’ll be able to pick up their mail at the neighboring Manchester Post Office.

Copyright 2017 WCSH