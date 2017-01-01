ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A firefighter was hurt battling a blaze at a Rockland home on New Year's Day.

Officials said the fire started in the home on Old County Road at 3:22 p.m. That home happened to be across the street from the home of Rockland's fire chief. He and 15 other Rockland Fire and EMS personnel responded to the fire.

The fire was on the second floor, but even after it was put out there was still smoldering within the walls. Crews had to cut open the walls and remove windows to completely put out the fire and release all the smoke.

One firefighter was taken to Penobscot Bay Medical Center with unknown injuries. He was later flown to Maine Medical Center. Officials said his injuries were non-life threatening, and doctors believe he may be released from the hospital as early as Monday afternoon.

Rockland Fire requested aid from Rockport, Camden, Thomaston, South Thomaston, Owls Head, and North East Ambulance. Officials said there was a limited water supply.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire, and there were no other injuries, according to the Rockland Fire Department. The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

