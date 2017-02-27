Firefighters ask for chemical flame retardant ban

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine firefighters have teamed up with an environmental group to try to ban the sale of upholstered furniture treated with chemical flame retardants.

The groups are asking the Legislature to pass a bill that would ban all those chemicals for new products starting next year.

The firefighters say that when foam and upholstery treated with those chemicals do burn, they give off smoke, fumes and particles that can be carcinogenic. They say firefighters have a much higher rate of cancer than the general public and point to those products as one of the causes.

Former state Sen. Linda Baker told the committee that her husband was a firefighter and former fire chief who died of cancer, and believes it was caused by breathing toxic chemicals from a burning car.

"There is strong evidence that many of these chemicals are carcinogens, as well as causing disabilities and reproductive disorders," Baker said.

The Maine DEP, however, is opposed to the bill and says it is far too broad because it targets all flame retardant chemicals. They say the cost to the DEP and consumers could be significant.

"The burden of identifying each substance would be tremendous," Kerri Malinowski of the DEP told the Environment and Natural Resources committee.

Environmental group Prevent Harm, which helped to write the bill, said chemical companies change formulas for retardants, so it wants to ban all of them. But the Senate chairman of the committee said lawmakers will need to be more specific than that.

Two furniture dealers said that many furniture manufacturers have already stopped using those chemicals because of public concern.

