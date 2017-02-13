LISBON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The storm caused trouble for many people trying to work today - especially those working outside.

Firefighters in Lisbon faced a challenge when saving a home Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out on Lisbon Street.

Officials say it started and was contained to one second floor bedroom.

One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay.

The Lisbon fire department raised the fire to 2-alarms as soon as they got the call because of the weather.

But that - and the brutal cold - weren't the only challenges.

"We actually had to shovel our way to the front door to be able to even gain entry to the building. The snow was about waist deep. So that actually delayed entry to the building a little bit. A fire hydrant needed to be shoveled… Luckily it was across the street," said Lisbon Deputy Chief Bob Rabitaile