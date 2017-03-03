Firefighters deliver baby before mom can get to hospital

Bangor firefighters assist with delivering a baby (Photo: WLBZ)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- It’s a call EMS Rescue teams don’t get very often but when they do, they never forget it -- a baby delivery. According to Jason Johnson with the Bangor Fire Department, a family was driving to the hospital with mom in labor Thursday morning when it became obvious the baby had other plans and they were not going to make it there in time. Bangor Fire Department’s Station 6 was called to meet the family on Union Street. Paramedics Adam Olmstead and Joe Cousins arrived in time and helped mom deliver a baby girl and then they all continued on to Eastern Maine Medical Center. At last report Johnson says, both mom and baby are doing well. Firefighters Lt. Jeff Brown, John York and Casey Perry assisted on the call. They say it’s Olmstead’s second delivery and Cousin’s first.

