Fires destroy tractor-trailer trucks in two towns

(Photo: Chuck Blaquiere)

POLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Fire crews from several towns were called to Spring Water Road Sunday night after several tractor-trailers were reported on fire.

Around the same time, firefighters were called to the scene of another truck fire in Scarborough, on Payne Road.

Sergeant Ken Grimes from the State Fire Marshal's Office says they are investigating both fires, which destroyed trucks owned by the shipping company R.C. Moore.

No one was hurt in either of the fires.

© 2017 WCSH-TV