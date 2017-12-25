First responders come to the rescue, help Santa deliver presents for family in need

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Firefighters and police officers in Orono delivered dozens of presents to a mother and her 3-year-old daughter who lost their home in a fire Sunday night.

NEWS CENTER first told you about the story after the family made it out of the house on Myrtle Avenue alive and the departments asked the community for help.

"We had no clue this was going to happen. We haven't been able to keep up,” Officer Camron Barrieau said.

Barrieau is just one of a group of first responders who have been handling the influx of donations since the departments took to their Facebook pages.



We are so grateful for everyone who has donated to the mother and daughter who lost their house last night in a fire. We... Posted by Orono Police Department on Saturday, December 23, 2017

"It's pretty amazing how people will step up and help each other out especially when money is tight around the holidays,” Barrieau said.

Requests to help came in from all over the state and even from away, according to Barrieau.

Sunday night’s trip was not the first from the station to the hotel where the family is currently staying. The crews loaded the trucks, ambulance and police cruisers with gifts and supplies.

“It’s awesome,” Lt. Brad Strout said after he carried in all of the bags.

Even the family’s dogs were given bags of food that were donated.



"It kind of shows the spirit of Orono I guess and what the community is like,” Barrieau said.

The firefighters and police officers carefully placed every present under the tree in the hotel lobby for the little girl to open on Christmas morning.

FYI #Orono, you are amazing!!! Thank you for all the donations to help the family that lost their home this morning to fire. — Orono Fire Dept. (@oronofire) December 23, 2017



"The amount of support the community has given this family and to be here just our regular work day but to be a part of it is just an overwhelming experience,” Strout said.

The mother did not want to talk to NEWS CENTER on camera, but said she just moved to Maine for work and was overwhelmed by the generosity.

