First week of final El Faro investigative hearing wraps up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NEWS CENTER) - The first week of the final investigative hearing into the sinking of the El Faro wrapped up in Florida today.

Thirty-three people died when the ship sank off the Bahamas, including four crew members from Maine.

A former third mate took the stand to discuss his time on board the ship. He was questioned about whether or not crew members got enough rest.

Alejandro Berrios served two years on board the El Faro under Captain Michael Davidson. He was questioned about the ship’s log that showed a third mate received only four hours of sleep. Berrios agreed that was correct. However he said he felt he was always allowed enough sleep. He was questioned about the captain and whether or not it was difficult to wake him.

“Did he seem to be awake, or were there times when it seemed to take a few moments to really understand what you were saying?", asked board member CDR Matthew Denning.

“On my experience he would pick up the phone right away and sound alive, positive, and happy that you made that phone call”, said Berrios.

Maritime expert, Rod Sullivan, an attorney and former professor, says the board has been trying to get at whether or not fatigue among the crew or with Captain Michael Davidson was an issue on the El Faro.

"When the third mate called him and told him they were passing within 22-miles of the center of the hurricane, he seemed to be non-plussed about that and that seemed to be an unusual reaction for somebody who was so close to a hurricane”, Sullivan said.

In rapid fire succession of quick questions, the attorney representing Captain Davidson’s widow asked Berrios if the captain promoted a safety culture, weather awareness, and open communication with his officers. Berrios responded, "Correct", to each of them. The hearing resumes on Monday with a look at the safety practices of the El Faro’s owner.

