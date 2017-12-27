Five easy tricks to keep you warm this winter

STATEWIDE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The temperatures have dipped pretty low over the past few days, if you have to go out into the elements, you'll want to be prepared.

Here are some simple tips to help keep you warm from the experts.

Layering: Be sure to wear a few layers. This will help absorb body heat and keep every inch of you nice and toasty. The key is to still be able to move, so wearing something like a vest under a down jacket will allow you to move freely.

Materials matter: Those layers won't make a difference if they aren't made out of the right materials. Your base layer should be anything but cotton. Things like polypropylene or wool are ideal choices. That is because cotton absorbs sweat, which will lead to you being cold later on. You'll want another, thicker, layer over that and then a jacket. Anything down-lined is a safe bet.

Socks: The experts suggest 'Smart Wool' socks. These are sure to keep your toes nice and warm. However, wool socks will work just as well. Don't be afraid to layer them and remove layers if they get too warm.

Hand and foot warmers: Having a few of these handy can help you if you're in a pinch. Most last for a few hours and some are even big enough to warm up your body in a jacket.

Wear goggles: This may seem like a silly suggestion, but goggles will protect your face and help you see better.

To get this information we spoke with Kimberly Miner, a researcher with the University of Maine. She focuses specifically on climate change using in glaciers and has been to places like Antarctica and Alaska. Her gear has kept her warm in the toughest conditions, even eight days in a tent during a harsh blizzard. These tips will prevent you against things like hypothermia and frostbite, both of which can be deadly.

"For us, a lot of the mistakes you can make in the winter can be avoidable, so not staying warm, getting wet, not dressing appropriately, we can avoid a lot of the dangers and challenges that come from those risks," Miner said. "So it's important that you do the little things so that you're protected in cold weather."

© 2017 WLBZ-TV