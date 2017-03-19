Five injured in multi-vehicle crash in Newport

NEWPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Five people, including a mother and her two children, suffered minor injuries after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Newport.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m Sunday afternoon on Route 7 at the intersection of County Woods Rd and Blaisdell Rd. Authorities said the woman and her children were heading north on Route 7 in Newport when their SUV clipped the back of a car that was waiting to make a left-hand turn. The SUV crossed the centerline and hit the back of a truck carrying a trailer, before crashing into another truck head on.

The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with minor injuries, and both are expected to be ok. The mother and two children were transported to Guilford where they are also expected to recover.

More details surrounding the crash are expected to be released Sunday evening.

