Five Maine scallop fishing areas closed to prevent depletion

The state’s lucrative scallop fishery is suffering from a paucity of moorings that makes it difficult for Downeast scallopers to do their work. They’re concerned catch could suffer as a result. (Photo: AP via Portland Press Herald)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The state Marine Resources Department has decided to temporarily shut down five of Maine's scallop fishing areas, effective Sunday, Feb. 26.

This comes after concern from the department that continued harvest in those areas could affect future seasons.

The targeted closures span from the Midcoast to Downeast: Damariscotta River (Lincoln County), North Haven (Knox/Hancock counties), Mid Penobscot Bay (Knox/Waldo/Hancock counties), Lower Blue Hill Bay/Jericho Bay (Hancock County), Chandler Bay/Head Harbor (Washington County).

Hand harvest will still be allowed in the Damariscotta River area.

Local charts have also been updated:

Zone 1 | Zone 2 W | Zone 2 E | Zone 3

For more information, visit the DMR's website.

