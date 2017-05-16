Five-year-old dies after falling out of canoe

UPDATE: A five-year-old boy from Vassalboro died Monday night from injuries sustained after falling from a canoe into icy water.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday 5-year-old William Egold and his mother Mollie were in a canoe on Outlet Stream below the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Route 32 in Vassalboro.

Officials say the water was swift and the canoe overturned. William became trapped under the water. His mother was able to free him and emergency personal performed lifesaving measures before taking him to a Waterville hospital.

William was then taken by LifeFlight to EMCC in Bangor where he died overnight.

Warden Service says they will continue to investigate this incident.

VASSALBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A five-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday night, suffering from a severe case of hypothermia after he fell out of a canoe.

Game Warden Steven Couture said the boy and his mother, Mollie Egold of Vassalboro, were canoeing on the Outlet Stream around 7 p.m. The boat flipped over, sending the boy and his mother tumbling downstream.

Couture said Egold grabbed her son and swam to shore. Both were wearing life jackets, but the water was ice cold. First responders rushed them to Inland Hospital to treat hypothermia.

Late Monday night, Couture said the boy was in critical condition, and the hospital staff were performing CPR. About a half hour later, hospital staff decided to send the five-year-old to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Life Flight was called in to the transport the child, according to Couture.

© 2017 WCSH-TV