Flames engulf former Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at the recently closed Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse in South Portland.
They appeared to have the fire under control around 2 p.m. Monday, though smoke was still evident.
The structure is located on Gorham Road between Hannaford and Clarks Pond Parkway. It was abruptly closed last June.
Still no word a cause, whether anyone was inside or how much damage was done. We'll update you as soon as we find out more.
