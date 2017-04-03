Flames engulf former Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at the recently closed Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse in South Portland.

They appeared to have the fire under control around 2 p.m. Monday, though smoke was still evident.

The structure is located on Gorham Road between Hannaford and Clarks Pond Parkway. It was abruptly closed last June.

Still no word a cause, whether anyone was inside or how much damage was done. We'll update you as soon as we find out more.

© 2017 WCSH-TV