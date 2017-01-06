'People started yelling shots fired': Mainer amid chaos at Fort Lauderdale airport

(Photo: Casey Prentice)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NEWS CENTER) — NEWS CENTER spoke with Portland resident Casey Prentice, owner of Evo restaurant, who is on the tarmac in Fort Lauderdale following a shooting.

Multiple people were killed in the shooting, according to NBC News.

A flight originating from Maine landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) near the time of a shooting there Friday afternoon.

According to data from FlightAware, GoJet flight 6291 departed from Portland International Jetport (PWM) at 6:45 a.m. Friday and arrived in Detroit Metro Airport (DTW). From there, passengers destined for Fort Lauderdale boarded Delta flight 1198, which arrived at FLL at 1:06 p.m.

The shooting reportedly took place at the Terminal 2 baggage claim.

