Could flooding impact this weekend's Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race?

Six mile falls

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- With flooding concerns around the state, what does that mean for this weekend Kenduskeag stream canoe race?

Officials with the race as of Thursday said the water level was a little high but they were not concerned. Still, with some time and no rain in the forecast, they are certain the water level will drop producing perfect racing conditions.

However, considering the conditions, they are expecting faster than normal finishing time. For spectators hoping to see canoes wiping out, they won't be let down.

"The last few years the water has been a little low so there will probably be more activity from Six Mile Falls because of the water,” said Debbie Gendreau, the city of Bangor's superintendent of recreation.

This marks the 51st year for the canoe race with more than 600 participants taking part in this year.

The race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday from Kenduskeag. The first racer will hit the Six Mile Falls area in Bangor around 10 a.m.

