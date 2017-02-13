Florists work through storm setbacks

(NEWS CENTER) -- Because of the storm, taking the day off was an option for a lot of Mainers on Monday, but many florists had to make their way to work.

Valentine's Day is Tuesday and shops like Harmon's and Barton's in Portland are feeling the effects of the storm.

The company gets wholesale flowers from Rhode Island and had to reschedule the shipment that was supposed to arrive Monday because of bad weather. Employees say the company has also lost walk-in business because of the snow. All the delays are going to make for an extra busy Valentine's Day, especially since many of today's early deliveries had to be pushed back. Those deliveries were supposed to go to businesses, but since many were closed due to bad weather, the flowers will be taken over tomorrow instead. Despite the storm, the company says it will be ready for tomorrow's rush.

