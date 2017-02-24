26 years later, Easton girls are back in the tournament

BANGOR, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) -- Not every team is lucky enough to make it to the tournament each year.The Easton girls' team has only made the tournament four times in its history. The team wore a special warm-up shirt to remind everyone about their last appearance.

And for one team member -- that history is also a family affair. Elise Allen is number 33 for the Easton Bears. During warmup the teams had shirt saying "26 years later." The last time the team was here at the tournament was in 1991. Elise's aunt, Heather Keep, was on that team.

Heather Keep and her team didn't fair well in the tournament that year. They got knocked out in the first game. Elisa's mom was on the last team to win a game in Bangor. Rebecca Allen played in the tournament in 1988. Rebecca and the Easton Bears won their first game but lost to Washburn in the semifinals.

"It was definitely more nerve-racking to watch her playing," said Rebecca.

Easton lost in the semifinal round to Southern Aroostook on Thursday night.

