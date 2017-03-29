Foraging bill sparks questions for landowners

JACKSON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A bill to address the foraging of things like blueberries, fiddleheads and even Christmas trees on private lands has sparked some questions about protections for landowners.

The bill would make it a criminal offense if the products are sold.

Duane Lahaye owns 80 acres of land in the rural town of Jackson. He said the bill does not go far enough to address the real issue: what he calls a lack of enforcement.

“It's enjoyable to ride on but it is private property,” he said as he trekked through the snow.

He claimed everyone from hunters, cross country skiers and kids go on his land without his permission

Lahaye said he has had to confront foragers who stop along a back road adjacent to his property.

He said the bill as it is currently written is redundant, and while it specifies state police, county sheriffs and game wardens, he does not feel they will be taking the steps necessary to actually charge people.

"I think if we give them the tools that they know that they can enforce and that these infringements on personal rights can be addressed appropriately I think that we can do it with what we have,” the bill’s sponsor Sen. Thomas Saviello said.



But in terms of those who keep track of trespassing incidents, Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton said it is not always cut and dried.

"There's a lot of different things,” he said. You kind of have to do a lot of digging to figure out what's actually going on before you make a decision."

Trafton said often the first offense is addressed with a warning. It is the repeat offenders who are charged.

Statewide the Maine Warden Service responded to 495 complaints of trespassing in the last year—down slightly from the 532 in 2015.

The primary offenses: hunting and driving ATVs or snowmobiles on private land.

Perhaps the only protection for landowners: posted signs.

Lahaye said he has posted many on his property over the years. The problem: each one has to be placed at least every 100 feet by law and the signs often wear out.

Even still, he said the signs do not solve the problem. He hopes legislators take it a step further to bring greater enforcement for landowners like him.



"Just because I own 80 acres rather than a 2 acre lot I should not be treated differently under the law." Lahaye said.



If you are concerned about your own property, the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website has a number of different signs to choose from.

As for the foraging bill, it is now in work session.

