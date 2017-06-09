Forget Trump v Comey, King says focus on Russia

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Senator Angus King said he was 'happy to be back in Maine' Friday, following a long and tense week in Washington.

That tension due primarily to former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. King said he found Comey to be credible and honest, but he feels the focus can not stray from the real problem -- which is Russia's interference with the 2016 election.

"All the drama this week was on what did the president say, what did Comey say, what did the director of intelligence say" King said. "We can't forget that what we are really talking about is a foreign adversary trying to attack our democratic adversary in the most fundamental way".

He said while a lot of people are focusing on what happened between Comey and President Trump behind closed doors, he's more concerned about the clear evidence that Russia interfered with the U-S election. He feels unless we find a way to stop it, it's going to happen again.

"We have to determine what happened and were there connections between Trump's campaign and the Russians, that's an important question" King said. "But I don't think we should lose sight of the basic fact that Russia attacked us and that we have to be prepared to respond".

The senator wouldn't comment on whether or not he believes the firing of Comey amounts to an obstruction of justice -- he said that is something the special prosecutor will decide. As far as the next steps in the investigation -- he said it will involve hearing from people like Kushner and Flynn and some people we haven't heard of. He also mentioned that there was more information received in the close door hearing pertinent to the investigation but would not elaborate.

