Former Greely and Wheaton star killed in Florida

Mark Baumer on Youtube

CUMBERLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Former Greely and Wheaton baseball star Mark Baumer was killed on Saturday when he was struck by a car in Walton County, Florida.

He was on the 100th day of a barefoot walk across the country to raise money and awareness about climate change.

Baumer played hockey and baseball at Greely, earning All-Conference honors. He batted .430 lifetime and is remembered for hitting some of the longest home runs in Greely history.

At Wheaton, he was an All New England designated hitter who helped lead the Lyons to the National Championship game in 2006.

He was a prolific writer who won awards for poetry and literature since his graduation from college. He worked at the Brown University library and was enrolled in their MFA program.

Plans for a memorial service have not yet been announced.

