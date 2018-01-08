Former Macy's building at Bangor Mall sold to out-of-state firm

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER, Maine) -- The building formerly home to Macy's in the Bangor

Mall has been sold to an out-of-state firm, multiple sources confirm.

The building that has been vacant since the anchor store shut its doors last spring was reportedly sold in December.

Jessica Estes, Vice President of Operations with Portland-based real estate firm CBRE - The Boulos Company told NEWS CENTER Maine that the property was sold at auction to an out-of state-firm.

Este was not able to release details about the buyer and referred us to the property's listing broker Daniel Greenstein. He did not immediately return our calls Monday.

The building was at auction through Ten-X Commercial, a California-based company. The company held tours of the more than 150-square-foot building in November and December, according to its website.

"We are not able to release any information at this time pertaining to the new owner," Dan Shanahan, a client manager with the company, said. "It was auctioned on December 13, 2017 and is currently still in escrow."

Bangor's Economic Development Director Tanya Emery was not able to release anything about the new owner either, but confirmed the city knew about the purchase.

"We understand it has been purchased," Emery said in a message. "But we have no details to release about the buyer or any future uses."

Unlike the other vacant stores up for rent in the mall, this portion was never owned by Simon Properties, the mall's current owner.

City and county records still show deeds to the property under The May Department Stores Company and Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc. The property was last valued at more than $10 million in 2017, according to city assessment records.

We will continue to update this story.

