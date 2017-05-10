Former postal service employee pleads guilty to stealing mail

USPS to open on Sunday before Christmas in Portland and Bangor. (File Photo) (Photo: Custom)

An Augusta woman has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor to a charge of stealing mail while being employed by the U.S. Postal Service.

Court papers say Amanda K. Wentzell, 26, started working as a retail clerk at the Temple, Maine post office in February 2016. A complaint by a Temple resident that his son had not received a prepaid debit card he had sent triggered an investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S.P.S. Office of the Inspector General.

