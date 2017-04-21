Former Prosecutor in Sanborn Murder Case Speaks out

Pam Ames

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The lawyer who prosecuted Anthony Sanborn nearly 25 years ago for murder is insisting he is still guilty and was at the time of his conviction a brutal thug. Pamela Ames, who is now a defense attorney had a lot of criticism for the judge who let Sanborn out on bail last week, saying it’s almost unbelievable.

Anthony Sanborn, who was serving a 70-year prison sentence for the murder of an ex-girlfriend was freed by a judge after questions about the case against him came to light.

Among the questions: Did the prosecutor in the case, Pamela Ames, and police investigators influence the testimony of a key witness and mishandle evidence in order to get that conviction.

Ames says he has an extensive juvenile file and ran a prostitution ring, The former prosecutor also says Sanborn’s current wife had been part of his street gang too and at one point told police Sanborn Killed Briggs.

Ames believes all of this evidence was overlooked by the judge who gave Sanborn bail and in doing so made a grave error.

"We had the truth and we knew we had the truth. I knew we had the truth. We put it before a jury. I did not convict Anthony Sanborn. A jury of twelve people heard all of the evidence and found beyond a reasonable doubt that he was guilty of murder," she said.

Sanborn has been out of jail for over a week now. Shortly after his bail hearing last Thursday. His family posted $25 thousand dollars bail. State witnesses including Ames and a detective are getting ready to testify at another hearing in his case on May 24th.

