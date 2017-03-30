Former UMaine football player convicted of Florida murder

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (PRESS HERALD) -- A former University of Maine football player faces up to life in prison after a Florida jury convicted him Wednesday of murdering a man and attacking his former girlfriend.

Read More: PressHerald.com

Zedric Joseph, 26, was convicted of first-degree murder in a violent knife attack on March 7, 2014, in which he killed 23-year-old Ricardy Chery, according to Palm Beach County Court.Joseph was also convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for attacking his former girlfriend Vashti Laurore. The jury ...

© 2017 WCSH-TV