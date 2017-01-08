Fort Lauderdale shooting witness returns home to Portand

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- If Casey Prentice's noon flight to John F. Kennedy Airport had taken off on time, he would have been in the air when shots were fired at the Fort Lauderdale Airport Friday afternoon. Instead, he was waiting for his delayed departure when he was told to run for cover.

"I was sitting in the Delta Sky Lounge catching up on emails," said Prentice upon his return to the Portland Jetport on Sunday. "A worker came screaming through the Sky Lounge saying, "shots fired.'"

NEWS CENTER has been in contact with Prentice since Friday afternoon, when he was standing on the tarmac during the evacuation of the airport. He stayed at the airport for hours and finally left around 10 p.m.

"It was intense, but you think quick, you act quicker," said Prentice. "You hear shots, you get low."

Prentice says in the chaos, the crowds were able to stay calm and make smart decisions.

"The fellow passengers that were out there were really well organized. People were really calm."

Copyright 2016 WCSH