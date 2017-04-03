Founder of The Holy Donut earns Small Business Person of the Year

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) —Leigh Kellis started searching for the perfect potato donut recipe six years ago in her home kitchen.

"I started obsessively practicing in my kitchen to try to get a good recipe that I loved because I was craving donuts and thought that Portland could use a good donut shop," says Kellis.

When she started out in 2011 she was selling a dozen donuts a day at a coffee house in Portland. Fast forward to 2017, Kellis now has two Holy Donut stores in Portland with another opening soon in Scarborough, 55 employees including most of her family members, and several wholesale accounts.

On a busy Saturday, she says they sell close to 10,000 donuts.

Kellis was awarded Maine's Small Business Person of the Year on Tuesday and is heading to Washington, D.C. in April to compete for the National Small Business Person of the Year against winners from all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam.

"I'm very honored, very flattered and very grateful," says Kellis.

Kellis believes it is not just her business growth that earned her the SBA but also her connection to the state. Kellis is from Portland and is a lot about supporting industry in Maine. She uses only Maine potatoes and buttermilk from Casco Bay Butter. She gets cage-free eggs from New England and unbleached King Arthur Flour from Vermont.

Over the past few years, Kellis has chosen one charity to support each year both financially and of course with donuts. This year she is partnering with Portland Wheelers that gives bike rides to people and kids with disabilites.

Kellis is very proud of her latest creation, the Give-o-Meter. For all her employees she is offering one hour paid time-off in return for one hour of volunteer work. They can choose what they want to do and can get two full days off per year or 16 hours.

“I thought it would help our employees give back to the community, we’re able to reward them for it, it makes them happier in their life therefore they are a happier employees and our customers will be happier. It’s a win, win, win," says Kellis.

As for her love affair with Donuts, Kellis says she has not lost her thrill for them.

"I love comfort food, and to me donuts are the ultimate comfort food."

