Founder of Waterfront Concerts charged with assaulting his girlfriend

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The founder of the Waterfront Concerts in Bangor has been arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend.

Alex Gray was arrested in Old Town, but the incident happened in Portland.

Portland Police said the assault happened at Nicholas Court last Sunday, March 12. Police said that by the time they arrived to investigate, Gray had left.

He was located by Old Town police at his home on Fourth Street and arrested.

Gray was charged with aggravated domestic violence assault.

