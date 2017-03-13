Four Years Without Water

(Photo: Ousfar, Loubna)

(KYTV) Residents living in one neighborhood near Missouri's Bull Shoals Lake have been living with big problem for more than four years: the tap water.

"I don't drink it," said Celia Rock, a customer of Moore Bend Water Utility.

At Rock's home, bottled water and jugs of water are everywhere. If you want to wash dishes, you better add a disinfectant or you could get sick. If you want to brush your teeth, you'd better grab a bottle of water. That's because the state Department of Natural Resources issued a Boil Water Order on February 5, 2013.

Rock and her neighbors get their water from two wells under two small white buildings. The state says it issued the original boil water order due to E. coli or fecal bacteria in the wells.

"I got sick, about got plumb down," said Frank Boze, another customer of Moore Bend Water Utility.

"We're paying for a product that's total crap," said Rock.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the company on Nov. 14, 2013, agreed to a plan "that contained specific requirements, including a timetable for the design and construction of necessary improvements to the system," according to a Missouri Public Service Commission document filed last March. The Office of Public Counsel, which represents consumers, said in that document that the company has not honored the agreement.

