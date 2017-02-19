'Free Fishing Weekend' -- keeping an old Maine tradition alive

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Fishing is a big tradition in Maine -- in the winter, you can find plenty of people out on the ice; 'Free Fishing Weekend' gives everyone a chance to drop a line.

Bill Stewart ventured out onto Pushaw Lake in Bangor with his two sons Gavin and Griffin. “I get to spend some great quality time with my boys” Stewart said. “They can't get away from you when you got them out here on the ice”.



It gives him the chance to pass down one of his favorite family traditions. “I try to get them out and doing everything possible” Stewart said. “I’m trying to get my boys out and do the things that I used to do when I was a kid”. It gives him a chance to bond with his sons as well as learn a few things himself.



“I think there's a lot to learn I mean just the connection with your kids -- you know and talking about everyday things” Stewart said. “A lot of times, I don’t think parents do that anymore”.



Stewart’s sons really enjoyed their time out on the ice. “I've learned how to put the bait on the hook and how wide to dig the hole for when you put the trap in” 11-year-old Gavin Stewart said. “If the reel is going fast wait till it slows down a couple times and then pull it out”.



Free fish weekends give everyone the chance to get out of the house and keep one of Maine's oldest traditions alive -- something Stewart believes is very important. “With the new computer age kids don't get outside enough” Stewart said. “I think we're losing a lot of a lot of old traditions -- If they didn't have days like this to keep people active thinking about it would be a travesty really”.



Even though the flags aren't popping up as often as they would like -- Stewart says the real reward isn't always at the end of the line



“I told them coming out I said you know we may catch a lot of fish quickly or we may not catch anything but it's whether you have fun or not” Stewart said.



